Police: Man arrested for multiple indecent exposures in Palo Alto

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, Oct 4, 2023, 9:35 am
Palo Alto police have arrested a man who they said lewdly exposed himself to two women on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1, including twice while he was getting medical treatment at Stanford Hospital, police said.

The first incident occurred at the bike path that runs along the Caltrain tracks between Embarcadero Road and Encina Avenue, police said in a news release. The victim, a woman in her 20s, told the police that she had been walking on the path when a man came up from behind and grabbed her arm, startling her and prompting her to turn around. Seeing that his pants were down and that his penis was exposed, she yelled, fled and called the police to report what happened.

A few hours later, police received a call reporting another indecent exposure that occurred inside Stanford Hospital at 300 Pasteur Drive, police said. The caller, a woman in her 20s who works in the hospital, reported that a patient who had arrived at the hospital exposed himself to her on two separate occasions while receiving medical treatment, according to the news release.

Police determined that the same man was responsible for both incidents. They arrested a 33-year-old South San Francisco resident for three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, police said. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413, to e-mail an anonymous tip to paloalto@tipnow.org or to send it by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

