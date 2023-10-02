Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

Marlene Cummings Arnold, 91, a Portola Valley resident who taught nursing, was an academic counselor at the College of San Mateo for 29 years, was an active member of the Thomas Merton Center of Palo Alto and loved flowers and traveling, on Sept. 16.

Manuel Santos Avila, 81, a Santa Clara resident who served in the U.S. Navy and was a social worker with the County of Santa Clara Children’s Protective Services for 29 years, on Sept. 9.

Kevin George Bohannon, 32, a former Palo Alto resident who served for five years in the U.S. Navy, earning the Sailor of the Year award in 2016, worked as a project manager for Landscape Development Inc. in Fresno and had a passion for duck hunting, on Aug. 26.

Susan J. Levy, 82, a Portola Valley resident who was an accomplished skier, backpacker and teacher and who served as a leader in organizations for Palo Alto youth baseball, animals, women’s rights, care for single mothers, elders and community colleges, on Sept. 23.