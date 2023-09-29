New contract for Menlo Park pools floats past City Council's renewed scrutiny

“I didn't fully take the time to digest Vice Mayor Taylor's comments about how she ... wanted to see the wonderful programs that were described, not just at Burgess, but citywide, including in Belle Haven at the new Menlo Park Community Campus,” Wolosin said. “Especially considering the horrible history of racial segregation of pools in our country.”

Mayor Jen Wolosin brought the contract back before the council this week, saying that she felt “uneasy” since voting yes. Wolosin said her concerns stemmed from the council and Sheeper’s commitment to offer equivalent services at Burgess Pool and the new MPCC in the Belle Haven neighborhood, which she didn’t feel was being met by only committing in writing to Solo Aquatics’ services at Burgess.

The contract included a change, made at the request of competing bidder Solo Aquatics, putting access for its aquatics programs at Burgess Pool into writing. The new contract was approved in a 3-2 vote, with Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor and Council member Betsy Nash dissenting.

After lengthy and occasionally tense negotiations, the City Council approved a new five-year contract with Team Sheeper on Sept. 12 to continue running Burgess Pool and take over operations at the new Menlo Park Community Campus (MPCC) pools when they open.

After reconsidering its new contract with Team Sheeper to operate swimming pools at both Burgess Park and the Menlo Park Community Campus, the Menlo Park City Council decided against making changes at a Sept. 26 meeting.

No new vote was taken, as the council decided that the current contract’s language protected equal services across all the city's pools, and decided not to change the language.

“While I appreciate that, yes, when it when it comes to access to pools across the country, there is a really disappointing history of discrimination,” Combs said, “I think that it is a lot to put that at the foot of a very small nonprofit in our community, and say that you then have to rectify that in some way. If anything, we have to rectify it, we are the more powerful entity, the obligation should be on us.”

Council member Drew Combs said that he wanted to see Solo’s services at the MPCC, but he didn't believe that the burden should be on the aquatics club. Combs said that the existing language of the new contract with Team Sheeper, which specified that equal services should be provided at both pools, offered enough protection.

Taylor said that even if the contract was changed to include Solo’s services at the MPCC, she would still vote no on the contract.

Wolosin said that she had heard from both Solo Aquatics and Team Sheeper that they had an “interest and desire” in providing equal services at both locations.

New contract for Menlo Park pools floats past City Council's renewed scrutiny

Mayor brought back new five-year contract with Team Sheeper for more debate on Tuesday