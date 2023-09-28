News

Sheriff: Five home burglaries reported in Woodside, Portola Valley on Thursday

San Mateo County Sheriff's office asks residents to report suspicious activity

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

A San Mateo County Sheriff vehicle outside the county superior court on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies said they responded to five calls reporting residential burglaries in Portola Valley and Woodside in just one day. They are asking residents to report any suspicious activity they see.

One of the burglary victims was at home at the time and confronted the burglars, but was not harmed, according to a news release from the sheriff's office on Thursday evening, Sept. 28.

The five calls came in earlier on Thursday. The first burglary reported is believed to have occurred in Portola Valley on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, between 8:45 a.m. and 9:19 a.m. The other four took place in Woodside on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

"In one instance, witnesses described three masked men wearing hooded sweatshirts who used force to enter three of the residences," the news release said. The suspects were reportedly seen driving a white or blue sedan in Wednesday's burglary, and a black sedan on Thursday.

In each burglary, items such as jewelry, credit cards and electronic equipment were taken, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives are following up on leads, and said it is unknown at this time whether the suspects or vehicles are working in coordination with each other.

For emergency help, call 911. To report suspicious activity or provide information, contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at its non-emergency line, 650-363-4911, extension 1, or via its anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.

