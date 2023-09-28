President Biden leaves Bay Area after campaign stops, meeting with science and tech advisors

President Joe Biden left the Bay Area via Air Force One on Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. after a day and a half of campaign fundraising stops and a meeting with science and tech advisors.

The president arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26, and attended a reelection campaign reception in Atherton that evening.

On Wednesday, Sept, 27, just after noon, Biden sat with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, where he discussed everything from COVID-19 to artificial intelligence. Biden said "inflammatory rhetoric" about the new COVID vaccines underscores the need for people to be informed about the importance of getting vaccinated. He also called for "responsible" artificial intelligence innovation.

"I have a keen interest in AI," said the president, adding that he had convened key experts on the technology to "harness the power of artificial intelligence for good while protecting people from the profound risk it also presents. We can't kid ourselves."

Later, Biden was met with Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and about 125 people in a San Francisco auditorium. At the event, Biden said the looming government shutdown will require Republicans in the House to "stand up and do their jobs," and that funding the government was one of "the most basic responsibilities of the Congress."