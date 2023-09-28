Arts briefs: Sierra Hull at The Guild, Great Glass Pumpkin Patch in Palo Alto and more

A beautiful harbinger of fall, the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch is sprouting up in its usual spot on the lawn of the Palo Alto Art Center, but with some new additions this year. Guests can browse among more than 10,000 sparkling glass gourds and other objets d'art hand-blown by local artists, but this year's patch also includes an exhibition centered on Dia de Los Muertos and highlighting other works by some of the patch's participating artists. The Dia de Los Muertos display pays tribute to the holiday that honors the memories of loved ones who have died. Visitors can also enjoy the opportunity to check out the art center's recently opened show, "Boom Oaxaca."

The mandolin has a bit of a reputation as a tricky instrument to master, but mesmerizingly fleet-fingered virtuoso mandolinist Sierra Hull can coax many moods from the guitar's slightly cantankerous cousin. Her folk-bluegrass-infused playing can sound doleful, jubilant and whimsical by turn, and paired with her heartfelt vocal style, it's no wonder she has made such a stir so early in her career. Before even reaching 30, she released four albums including "Weighted Mind," produced by Béla Fleck and nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Her most recent release, 2020's "25 Trips," delves into themes of getting older, but it's clear that Hull is just getting started.

Beneath the covers of just about any book lies the potential to unlock the imagination, and the Book Arts Bazaar takes that idea one step further with an event showcasing some unique works of visual art bound into pages, or taking some form of a book. The Bay Area Book Artists host the Book Arts Bazaar, highlighting all things related to the book arts, with hands-on activities, such as the opportunity to try your hand at operating a printing press or make your own mini book. Guest can also check out a gallery of artist book made by BABA members, browse among vendors selling artist books, handmade papers, art supplies and greeting cards, and shop a flea market offering discounted art-related items.

Musicians, composers and educators Lara Klaus, Daniela Serna, Mafer Bandola and Sara Lucas have built a kind of international supergroup with LADAMA. The band's lineup hails from Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and the United States, and joined by bassist Pat Swoboda, the group blends the sounds from their countries, such as cumbia, maracatu, onda nueva and joropo, with influences from pop, soul and R&B into a unique Latin alternative sound. The band brings traditional and non-traditional instruments into the mix, creating songs that highlight irresistible high-energy rhythms, with vocals that stand out whether they are blending beautifully in a chorus or singing out powerfully on their own. LADAMA plays The Studio at Stanford Live on Sept. 29 and also performs Sept. 30 at EPACenter in a concert celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Arts briefs: Sierra Hull at The Guild, Great Glass Pumpkin Patch in Palo Alto and more