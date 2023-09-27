News

Living history: Atherton turns out to celebrate the town's centennial on Sunday

by Almanac staff

People attend Atherton's centennial celebration at the Town Center on Sept. 24, 2023. The event included history booths on Atherton neighborhoods, interactive activities and live music. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

With activities, live music and educational displays, Atherton residents celebrated the town's first 100 years on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The centennial event at Atherton Town Center featured local politicians, local history experts and Menlo-Atherton High School's jazz band.

Attendees collected "historic passport" stamps as they traced the evolution of opulent estates into educational institutions like Menlo School, Holbrook-Palmer Park and subdivided to become neighborhoods like Lindenwood and Lloyden Park. Children flocked to a room dedicated to the history of Atherton's train station -- soon to become a small museum -- to play with toy trains.

Children play with model trains in a room in the Town Center entirely dedicated to the town's history with trains during the centennial celebration held on Sept. 24, 2023; The Menlo Atherton High School Jazz Ensemble, conducted by director William Flaherty, performs during the town's centennial celebration on Sept. 24, 2023. Photos by Federica Armstrong.

Susan Warren, left, director of A.D.A.P.T., the Atherton all-volunteer organization for disaster and major emergency preparedness, distributes candy to attendees the town's centennial celebration on Sept. 24, 2023; Atherton resident Chris Abramson showcases his display of Atherton's educational institutions during the Atherton Centennial Celebration. Photos by Federica Armstrong.

Attendees of Atherton's centennial celebration learn about the history of Lloyden Park, which was once just one large estate owned by San Francisco businessman and philanthropist Abraham Hecht; Children gather around a table of fall-inspired crafts during Atherton's centennial celebration on Sept. 24, 2023. Photos by Federica Armstrong.

Atherton's Lindenwood neighborhood resident Patty Leugers stamps the "historic passport" of Natalia Layon, left, and Sarah Layon, right, at the Atherton Centennial Celebration on Sept. 24, 2023. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

