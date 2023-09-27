Attendees collected "historic passport" stamps as they traced the evolution of opulent estates into educational institutions like Menlo School, Holbrook-Palmer Park and subdivided to become neighborhoods like Lindenwood and Lloyden Park. Children flocked to a room dedicated to the history of Atherton's train station -- soon to become a small museum -- to play with toy trains.

With activities, live music and educational displays, Atherton residents celebrated the town's first 100 years on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Living history: Atherton turns out to celebrate the town's centennial on Sunday