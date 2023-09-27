Living history: Atherton turns out to celebrate the town's centennial on Sunday

With activities, live music and educational displays, Atherton residents celebrated the town's first 100 years on Sunday, Sept. 24.
The centennial event at Atherton Town Center featured local politicians, local history experts and Menlo-Atherton High School's jazz band.
Attendees collected "historic passport" stamps as they traced the evolution of opulent estates into educational institutions like Menlo School, Holbrook-Palmer Park and subdivided to become neighborhoods like Lindenwood and Lloyden Park. Children flocked to a room dedicated to the history of Atherton's train station -- soon to become a small museum -- to play with toy trains.
