Driver hits two parked cars, flips vehicle on Emerson

Emergency vehicles swarmed a downtown Palo Alto block on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26, after a driver sideswiped two parked cars and flipped his vehicle on Emerson Street.

Police received a call about the collision on the 600 block of Emerson Street at about 2 p.m., with the caller reporting that a car was on its side, smoking and that someone was trapped inside. They were also informed that the drivers hit two parked cars.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but the man was able to get out of the vehicle with no visible injuries, police said. He complained about pain in his thigh and a finger but did not require transport to a hospital, police said.

Police said the driver, a man in his 20s, was driving a black 2023 Nissan Armada southbound on Emerson Street when he sideswiped two unoccupied parked cars, a 2015 Honda Civic and a 2011 BMW 5-series. The collision caused the Armada to flip to the side and come to rest on the driver's side, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but they said drugs and alcohol are were not a component of the collision.