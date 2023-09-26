President Biden arrives on Peninsula for campaign events, meeting with tech advisors

President Joe Biden arrived in the Bay Area via Air Force One on Tuesday afternoon.

Biden landed at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View at 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 26 after a visit earlier in the day with autoworkers on strike in Detroit, according to pool media reports.

The president was set to attend a reelection campaign reception in Atherton on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Biden plans to meet with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in San Francisco, which the White House describes as "the sole body of advisors from outside the federal government charged with making science, technology, and innovation policy recommendations to the President and the White House."

Biden has two more campaign receptions on Wednesday afternoon and evening before planning to depart via San Francisco International Airport to head to Arizona later in the day.