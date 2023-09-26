News

Large vegetation fire burning at University Avenue/101 interchange in Palo Alto

Flames, smoke and sparks causing lane closure as firefighters work on the blaze

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 9:27 pm 0

A fire burned vegetation at the University Avenue and U.S. Highway 101 interchange in East Palo Alto on Tuesday night. Photo by Sue Dremann.

Firefighters were responding to a large fire that burned shrubs and trees at University Avenue and the U.S. Highway 101 interchange on Tuesday night, Sept. 26.

The blaze, which shot sparks and flames more than 20 feet high, was first reported at 8:14 p.m. It was confined to the landscaped interchange, which is located at University and Donohoe Street across from the Chevron gas station in East Palo Alto.

Westbound University Avenue at Donohoe was still blocked off as of 8:37 p.m. as firefighters worked on the blaze, according to dispatchers.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Large vegetation fire burning at University Avenue/101 interchange in Palo Alto

Flames, smoke and sparks causing lane closure as firefighters work on the blaze

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 9:27 pm

Firefighters were responding to a large fire that burned shrubs and trees at University Avenue and the U.S. Highway 101 interchange on Tuesday night, Sept. 26.

The blaze, which shot sparks and flames more than 20 feet high, was first reported at 8:14 p.m. It was confined to the landscaped interchange, which is located at University and Donohoe Street across from the Chevron gas station in East Palo Alto.

Westbound University Avenue at Donohoe was still blocked off as of 8:37 p.m. as firefighters worked on the blaze, according to dispatchers.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.