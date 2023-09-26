Large vegetation fire burning at University Avenue/101 interchange in Palo Alto

Firefighters were responding to a large fire that burned shrubs and trees at University Avenue and the U.S. Highway 101 interchange on Tuesday night, Sept. 26.

The blaze, which shot sparks and flames more than 20 feet high, was first reported at 8:14 p.m. It was confined to the landscaped interchange, which is located at University and Donohoe Street across from the Chevron gas station in East Palo Alto.

Westbound University Avenue at Donohoe was still blocked off as of 8:37 p.m. as firefighters worked on the blaze, according to dispatchers.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.