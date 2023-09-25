Man arrested after car set on fire in North Fair Oaks Sunday night

A man is in custody after he allegedly set a car on fire Sunday night in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Flood Avenue, in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood.

The suspect, later identified as a 41-year-old Redwood City resident, was reportedly at the scene when the car caught fire, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The fire caused major damage to the vehicle. The suspect fled but was later found hiding in the area.

Authorities said the man also allegedly went onto the property without permission and used spray paint to vandalize the property.