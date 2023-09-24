News

Local residents who have died recently: Azcueta, Callahan and Santo Domingo

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 24, 2023, 11:12 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

Arturo Santo Domingo, 84, a resident of Atherton and Las Vegas who served 26 years as an official scorekeeper for the Giants and the Oakland A's, co-founded the Cable Car Classic college basketball tournament, was named to the the Santa Clara University Athletics Hall of Fame and won the Pioneer Award from the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Hall of Fame for being Major League Baseball's first Hispanic scorekeeper, on Aug. 25.

Priscilla C. Azcueta, 68, a San Mateo resident who grew up in Mountain View, loved to travel, adopted several beloved Bichon dogs, and over the course of a more than 40-year career served as vice president at Manpower Inc., managing director of Expandability Staffing and vocational rehabilitation specialist at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, on Aug. 20.

James Edward Callahan, 80, a former Menlo Park resident who was born in New York, served 10 years as a reservist in the Marine Corps, hitchhiked to California where he had a long career with Boys Clubs of America, and was a key witness in a lawsuit to ensure that girls would get equal access, leading to what's now the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, on Aug. 13.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at AlmanacNews.com/Obituaries.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Local residents who have died recently: Azcueta, Callahan and Santo Domingo

by Embarcadero Media staff /

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 24, 2023, 11:12 am

Local residents who have died recently include:

Arturo Santo Domingo, 84, a resident of Atherton and Las Vegas who served 26 years as an official scorekeeper for the Giants and the Oakland A's, co-founded the Cable Car Classic college basketball tournament, was named to the the Santa Clara University Athletics Hall of Fame and won the Pioneer Award from the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Hall of Fame for being Major League Baseball's first Hispanic scorekeeper, on Aug. 25.

Priscilla C. Azcueta, 68, a San Mateo resident who grew up in Mountain View, loved to travel, adopted several beloved Bichon dogs, and over the course of a more than 40-year career served as vice president at Manpower Inc., managing director of Expandability Staffing and vocational rehabilitation specialist at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, on Aug. 20.

James Edward Callahan, 80, a former Menlo Park resident who was born in New York, served 10 years as a reservist in the Marine Corps, hitchhiked to California where he had a long career with Boys Clubs of America, and was a key witness in a lawsuit to ensure that girls would get equal access, leading to what's now the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, on Aug. 13.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at AlmanacNews.com/Obituaries.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.