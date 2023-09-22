Hateful speech via Zoom jars Atherton council as online trolling seeks to disrupt public meetings

Hate-laden remarks bombarded the Atherton City Council meeting Wednesday night, Sept. 20, in what apparently is part of a trolling effort by extremists targeting public forums across the country.
The objectionable rhetoric jarred the beginning portion of the Atherton meeting as the council took public comments on various topics.
The ambush through the video-conferencing platform Zoom started when an antisemitic profile image popped up on the screen. The image was taken down once town administrators noticed it.
But soon after, several commenters one-by-one got on Zoom to try to further disrupt the meeting.
They would introduce themselves as residents, even citing fake street addresses, and begin their comments cordially enough before their talk quickly veered into the start of a racist or other bigoted rant. Some of those callers also used profanities.
They were booted from Zoom once their words turned noxious.
“I’ve never seen this before,” Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian said.
But she pointed out that the council has an obligation to allow the public to address the town. “You never know if there's going to be a real person out there that actually has a real comment or question,” she said.
Still, Hawkins-Manuelian said before the public-comment session closed, “Those calls got me rattled.”
Town Manager George Rodericks later told The Almanac that continuing with the public comments despite the hurtful language was difficult.
“You don’t know what people are going say until they say it,” Rodericks said, “but the minute they spew off offensive remarks we remove them.”
The antisemitic views heard and seen during the public commentary were “particularly painful” given major Jewish celebrations this month - Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, he added.
He believed that the offending speakers timed their showing because of those important dates in the Jewish calendar. “That’s probably why it’s happening,” he said.
In his 13 years on the council, Mayor Bill Widmer said, he had never encountered what had happened.
“I thought someone hacked my phone,” Widmer said. “It was a little bit embarrassing.”
But the town will remain vigilant to block questionable callers and keep them from dialing back in, he said. That could mean two staff members monitoring the Zoom system to better filter out suspicious commenters instead of just one person.
Widmer added that the town “absolutely” does not condone any hateful behavior and language. “Anyone doing inappropriate things need to be silenced or asked to leave,” he said.
A rash of such cases has exploded recently nationwide, including two incidents elsewhere in California. On Monday, Sept. 18, the San Diego council was taken aback by a number of people phoning in racist, antisemitic and homophobic sentiments during the public comment period of its meeting. A similar episode hit Monterey's council meeting the next day.
Over the past several weeks during their meetings, several city councils in Maine had to contend with Zoom callers spouting hate against various groups.
The anti-hate organization Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has been monitoring such incidents.
“The ADL Center on Extremism is tracking an increase in antisemitic speech and trolling efforts at public forums such as city council, county board and state house committee meetings,” the organization wrote in a blog post last month. “Extremists and bigots are using the public comment portion of these events, especially those with the option to call in virtually, to push antisemitic, white supremacist and anti-LGBTQ+ narratives.”
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: University Heights
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Every advertised Zoom call open to unfamiliar participants needs a moderator who's practiced at muting and (if necessary) bouncing & banning unruly participants. This moderator needs to have the moderator controls at his/her fingertips, and be poised to use them. Equally, he/she needs full authority to do so without interference from higher authorities.
I'm sorry the Town of Atherton had to learn, the hard way, exactly why this is the case. I just hope it now will have at least one moderator participating in every such call, who can and will fill that role quickly, expertly, and with confidence that the Town staff and Council will have his/her back.
-- Rick Moen
(Web-search my name if contact is needed)
Registered user
Atherton: other
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
While I don't at all condone the hateful rhetoric, this brings up an important question: if an employee of the Town of Atherton can mute people who offer public comments because they are saying "harmful" things, or are "unruly", does this begin a path down a slippery slope? Reminds me of the Skokie incident and the correct decision I believe was made there to uphold freedom of speech. It is absolute (or doesn't really exist).
Registered user
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I think (unfortunately for those who would rather swiftly dispense with these trolls by muting them) that this is a first amendment issue. Public government meeting, speech protected unless actively threatening or inciting violence, etc. My concern is that this will be the end of remote participation in public meetings.
Registered user
Menlo Park: University Heights
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Mr. Gonzales's story described the context thus: "The council took public comments on various topics". I doubt greatly that Amendment One prohibiting Town of Atherton from passing laws abridging the freedom of speech thereby also imposes an absolute legal requirement to permit any and all speakers to ignore agenda topics, during open comment periods.
But I'm just an ignorant half-century ACLU member. Atherton can and should consult its city attorney.
-- Rick Moen
(Web-search my name if contact is needed)