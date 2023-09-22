Canine casting call: TheatreWorks is picking a pup for a role in its next production

Slideshow SLIDESHOW Actor William Thomas Hodgson with Zorro at auditions for Agatha Christie's dog, Peter, in TheatreWorks' "Mrs. Christie." Courtesy Reed Flores/TheatreWorks. SLIDESHOW Cinnamon Girl poses during auditions for Agatha Christie's dog, Peter, in TheatreWorks' "Mrs. Christie" Courtesy Reed Flores/TheatreWorks. SLIDESHOW Actor Jennifer Le Blanc, who stars as Agatha Christie, gets to know Anubis in auditions to play Agatha Christie's dog, Peter, in "Mrs. Christie." Courtesy Reed Flores/TheatreWorks. SLIDESHOW Duke dressed up for auditions. Courtesy Reed Flores/TheatreWorks. SLIDESHOW Murphy auditions with actor Nicole Javier. Courtesy Reed Flores/TheatreWorks. SLIDESHOW Pike attends auditions to play Agatha Christie's pooch. Courtesy Reed Flores/TheatreWorks. Previous Next

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is currently considering canine candidates for the role of mystery author Agatha Christie’s beloved pooch Peter in its West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster's “Mrs. Christie,” running Oct. 4-29 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

According to a press release from the theater company, director Giovanna Sardelli is seeking “a well-behaved, well-trained dog” to portray Peter (in real life a wirehaired terrier) in two scenes in the production, which chronicles a modern-day Christie fan’s attempt to figure out the truth behind Christie’s unexplained 11-day disappearance in 1926.

“Although charisma and energy are great traits for our future doggo cast member, we also need a cast member who knows how to bottle their energy and stay on script during the show – even when the audience inevitably lets out a collection of ‘awws’ at their presence,” TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting and Literary Management Jeffrey Lo told this publication in an email interview. This is Lo’s first time working with a canine performer. According to him, the last two TheatreWorks productions involving a dog were “Of Mice and Men” in 2012 and 2011’s “A Christmas Memory.”

While the company held auditions this week, locals still interested in submitting their dogs for consideration are invited to send photos, information on any previous experience, and a note about why they think their pup is the right choice for the job to Lo at jlo@theatreworks.org by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Narrowing down the field is no doubt a difficult, albeit awfully cute, task.