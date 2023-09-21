Another Spare the Air alert issued for Friday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air alert through Friday due to wildfire smoke that continues to linger in the region from fires burning further north in California and southern Oregon.

The alerts, which include a ban on burning wood or other solid fuels in the Bay Area, were also in effect for Wednesday and Thursday because of the smoke coming from several massive wildfires, such as the Smith River Complex Fire, SRF Lightning Complex and Redwood Lightning Complex fires, the Flat Fire and the Anvil Fire.

If people smell smoke, they are encouraged to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can find the air quality in their area by visiting https://fire.airnow.gov/.