Caltrans: Plenty of work still to do on landslide-damaged section of Highway 84 in Woodside

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 18, 2023, 11:46 am 0
Workers repair the landslide-damaged section of Highway 84 in Woodside on Sept. 5, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans.

There's still much to do before the landslide-damaged section of Highway 84 in Woodside is fully repaired, according to Caltrans.

In the latest update on the monthslong project, the transportation agency outlined its current work and next steps to shore up the approximately 250-foot-long stretch of two-lane highway between Foxhill and Portola Roads impacted by two landslides on March 9. Crews are working to shore up the upper slope and install erosion-control measures, while also doing culvert work and vegetation control.

A car drives past the landslide-damaged section of Highway 84, where only one lane is open, on Sept. 5, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans.

Still to be done is installing permanent lower slope repairs and new drainage at the east end of the slide area, according to Caltrans in the Sept. 15 newsletter.

Workers repair Highway 84 (La Honda Road) in Woodside on Sept. 5, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans.

The highway, also known as La Honda Road in that area, was fully closed to traffic from March 9 to July 27, when one lane reopened. Caltrans estimated that both lanes would reopen by October, but that estimate was pushed out another two months.

In the Sept. 1 edition of Caltrans’ weekly newsletter update on the state route’s repair, officials said the full reopening is now scheduled for December, unless there are weather delays, which could push it as late as April 2024.

To sign up for Caltrans' newsletter, email SR84slideupdates@dot.ca.gov.

The landslide damaged section of Highway 84 in Woodside on March 26, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans.

