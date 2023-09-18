Bleeding, shirtless 'bodybuilder' struggles with police in Menlo Park and Belmont, injuring seven officers

The Belmont man was taken to a hospital with a head injury and the two officers were treated for minor injuries.

A struggle with officers ensued and the man allegedly resisted arrest. He was eventually put into restraints, but the scuffle injured both the suspect and two officers, police said.

The suspect, later identified as a 45-year-old Belmont resident, fled in a car at high speed and was pursued by police for about half a mile to the 600 block of Alameda de las Pulgas. The car stopped and the suspect ignored command to stay inside, according to police.

A call came to Belmont police about 3:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, when officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Ralston Avenue.

Seven police officers were injured while struggling with a suspect described as a "bodybuilder" over the weekend, first in Belmont and then in Menlo Park, authorities said.

They called for medical personnel and talked with suspect to de-escalate the situation. Nevertheless, the subject ran away, through busy afternoon traffic, to the 800 block of Cotton Street, where he allegedly tried to break into a home.

The Belmont man was reportedly running in and out of traffic and bleeding from the head, according to a press release from Menlo Park police.

Police there responded at about 2:24 p.m. to a report of a shirtless man described as a "bodybuilder" acting erratically in the area of Hobart Street at Santa Cruz Avenue.

The suspect's injuries were significant enough to leave him in the care of hospital staff, police said. However, he left the hospital on his own at some point and turned up in Menlo Park on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was taken from the hospital to San Mateo County jail, where he was booked on suspicion of crimes that include attempted burglary, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, and obstructing a police officer.

Five Menlo Park officers were also hurt and treated at the hospital. The officers were later released from the hospital with varying degrees of injuries, police said. Some had significant injuries but none were life-threatening.

Menlo Park fire and ambulance personnel provided medical aid and the Belmont man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man allegedly continued to resist arrest leading to a physical struggle that lasted over three minutes before they placed him in handcuffs.

Officers tried again to talk to him without success. They then used less than lethal devices, including a Taser and less than lethal flexible projectile, to subdue him, Menlo Park police said.

Bleeding, shirtless 'bodybuilder' struggles with police in Menlo Park and Belmont, injuring seven officers

Belmont man allegedly fled Belmont police at a domestic disturbance call, later turned up in downtown Menlo Park