After a branch falls in the night, Oak Knoll Elementary School prepares to lose its cherished tree

Throughout Oak Knoll Elementary's 72-year history in Menlo Park, children have cavorted beneath the towering oak tree in the middle of the playground. Last week, a large limb came crashing down, and then an arborist sealed its fate: On Saturday, Sept. 23, Oak Knoll's beloved oak is getting cut down.

"It's really heart-breaking," said Principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki, who recalled playing by the tree back when she was a student at Oak Knoll. She said there was a huge collective feeling of relief that the branch fell overnight last Tuesday, Sept. 12, when no one was on campus.

The school gardener discovered the damage Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, Payton-Miyazaki said. "He said the most lovely thing," she said. "He said, 'Trees take care of people, they try not to fall down during the day.'"

Slideshow Oak Knoll's oak tree as it appeared before a major limb fell overnight on Sept. 12, 2023. Courtesy Oak Knoll Elementary School. About one-third of the great oak at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park fell on Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet. Previous Next

School officials took the "extremely cautious" approach of roping off a large area surrounding the tree and portion of the lunch tables until the tree is removed.

An arborist from Davey Tree Service trimmed the damaged sections, but said that based on the way the limb broke, the tree could not be stabilized and saved, said Payton-Miyazaki. He also said he didn't think it likely that any other branches would fall.