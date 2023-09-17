Local residents who have died recently: Bridger, Gaetano and Murad

Local residents who have died recently include:

Jessica Stagner Bridger, 42, a 1999 graduate of Menlo Atherton High School who devoted her life to helping others through nursing; loved gardening, the San Francisco Giants and her dogs; and shared her life with her husband, Jason, on July 26.

John Gaetano, 79, a former Menlo Park and Portola Valley resident who was a state champion wrestler, made his career in the sporting goods industry, exuded kindness and wisdom, and was the proud grandfather of seven, on July 29.

Dr. Ferid Murad, 86, who was a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, pharmacologist and physician who made groundbreaking discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine and whose work has helped to save lives and improve people's quality of life, and who was also a dedicated teacher and mentor who most recently worked at Stanford’s Palo Alto Veterans Hospital, on Sept. 4.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at Almanacnews.com/obituaries.