News

Local residents who have died recently: Bridger, Gaetano and Murad

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 17, 2023, 6:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

Courtesy iStock Photos.

Jessica Stagner Bridger, 42, a 1999 graduate of Menlo Atherton High School who devoted her life to helping others through nursing; loved gardening, the San Francisco Giants and her dogs; and shared her life with her husband, Jason, on July 26.

John Gaetano, 79, a former Menlo Park and Portola Valley resident who was a state champion wrestler, made his career in the sporting goods industry, exuded kindness and wisdom, and was the proud grandfather of seven, on July 29.

Dr. Ferid Murad, 86, who was a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, pharmacologist and physician who made groundbreaking discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine and whose work has helped to save lives and improve people's quality of life, and who was also a dedicated teacher and mentor who most recently worked at Stanford’s Palo Alto Veterans Hospital, on Sept. 4.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at Almanacnews.com/obituaries.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Local residents who have died recently: Bridger, Gaetano and Murad

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 17, 2023, 6:51 am

Local residents who have died recently include:

Jessica Stagner Bridger, 42, a 1999 graduate of Menlo Atherton High School who devoted her life to helping others through nursing; loved gardening, the San Francisco Giants and her dogs; and shared her life with her husband, Jason, on July 26.

John Gaetano, 79, a former Menlo Park and Portola Valley resident who was a state champion wrestler, made his career in the sporting goods industry, exuded kindness and wisdom, and was the proud grandfather of seven, on July 29.

Dr. Ferid Murad, 86, who was a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, pharmacologist and physician who made groundbreaking discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine and whose work has helped to save lives and improve people's quality of life, and who was also a dedicated teacher and mentor who most recently worked at Stanford’s Palo Alto Veterans Hospital, on Sept. 4.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at Almanacnews.com/obituaries.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.