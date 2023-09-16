News

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sounds alarm after recent residential break-in

Sheriff's office: San Carlos incident could be connected to series of recent burglaries in West Selby, Atherton and Redwood City

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

After three masked people allegedly tried to force entry through a sliding glass door in a San Carlos home Friday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay alert and take measures to enhance their home security.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Los Vientos Way in San Carlos on Sept. 15, when three suspects tried to force their way into a home through a sliding glass door, according to a press release by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The homeowners were able to “scare off the intruders,” according to the release.

Security footage taken from the home showed the suspects wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves. The suspects spoke Spanish and drove away in a black SUV, possibly a BMW or Mercedes, according to the press release.

The incident could be connected to a series of recent burglaries in unincorporated West Selby, Atherton and Redwood City due to the parallels in timing and vehicle choice, according to the Sheriff's office.

The reminder from the Sheriff's Office emphasized the importance of reinforcing doors and windows, adopting comprehensive security systems, ensuring outdoor areas are well-lit, and participating in community watch programs. Residents should securely store valuables, remain vigilant to unusual activities and frequently back up security camera footage, it said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4911.

