Letters to the editor for Sept. 15

Oscar Martinez’ account of his treatment (Letters to the editor, Aug. 18) at Portola Valley’s Town Center was very distressing. It is bad enough that any town resident would behave as he described; it is worse that such small-minded behavior was meted out by someone purporting to be a former Portola Valley officeholder.

As one who actually is (without doubt) a former town and San Mateo County officeholder, I want in some small way to make up for the harm done to Mr. Martinez. I invite him, his dog, and any guests he would like to bring, to join me and Luke (who is the pup I belong to), as our companions for a tour of our beautiful Town Center and as much of Portola Valley’s public open space and trails as stamina allows.

All must be welcome in Portola Valley without regard to residency, ethnicity, national origin, religion or political views.

As a firm believer in vaccines, and spaying or neutering of mature dogs for safer social interactions, these two things are my only requirements.

Luke and I look forward to meeting Mr. Martinez, and his adorable dog. I also have optimism that by doing this we will make (at the very least) two new friends.

Such a result would be a small ray of light to come out of the dark and despicable treatment that Mr. Martinez depicted. In our current unhappy times that feature all too much hate and distrust, friendship and enlightenment are what we all must strive for.

Jon C. Silver

Portola Valley

Solar panels and PG&E fees

I write in response to Robert Cronin's letter to the editor (Aug. 4), "PG&E Plan for Solar Panels Fee Raises Questions."

For the last few years, I have paid more for the services of PG&E and Peninsula Clean Energy than I have for the energy I use -- gas and electricity. I do not have solar panels. In the winter the house is COLD because I am surrounded by shade trees, and they are not mine. It does not seem that PG&E is encouraging people to conserve energy or be a good neighbor. Why not be charged for the energy one uses?

Solar panels are a good investment, but first, one must make sure one has a good, tight, fitting foundation. No air leaks, depend less on technology and more on the direct rays of the sun. This is another way to help fight/eliminate global warming and be more independent in everything we do. It does not cost a penny to receive the benefits from the sun. When we feel the warmth of the sun on a cold winter day, we usually are happier, more productive, caring and selfless. When property owners take more responsibility for the care of their trees, keep them short, open and on one's own property, we will all have the opportunity to see smaller PG&E bills and know we are doing something good for our community and we will be comfortable in the winter time.

Jackie Leonard-Dimmick

Walnut Avenue, Atherton

The failure of one-party government

By any measure California’s one-party governance has failed to address the state's major problems. We’ve seen this in other states with longtime one-party governance. Our founders designed a two-party system as a check against one party gaining too much power.

Voters should focus on electing the moderates from each party to break up the political cabal in Sacramento that’s running California for their own political gain. The consequences of one-party government in San Francisco should be a wake up call for all of us.

Ed Kahl

Whiskey Hill Road, Woodside