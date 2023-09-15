News

Palo Alto police to add surveillance to prime shopping areas

Palo Alto police plan to spend $5.2M state grant to add undercover patrols, vehicle-tracking technology

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 15, 2023, 2:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto Police Department. Embarcadero Media file photo

Boosted by a state grant, the Palo Alto Police Department is preparing to add more undercover officers to Stanford Shopping Center and other central shopping areas. The department is also preparing to deploy GPS technology that tracks suspect vehicles if they flee the scene.

The department announced Thursday, Sept. 14, that it is set to receive $5.2 million from the Board of State and Community Corrections, which distributed $267 million in grant funds to 38 law enforcement agencies and 13 district attorney offices this week. By far the largest component of the package is a $242 million program called the Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant, which focuses on data sharing, surveillance and license plate trackers, according to a news release from the state board.

When announcing the grant program earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said it will target smash-and-grabs and retail thefts.

"Enough with these brazen smash-and-grabs," Newsom said in a statement. "With an unprecedented $267 million investment, Californians will soon see more takedowns, more police, more arrests, and more felony prosecutions. When shameless criminals walk out of stores with stolen goods, they'll walk straight into jail cells."

Palo Alto plans to spend its share of $5.2 million to staff extra patrols, including undercover operations, in prime shopping areas like Stanford Shopping Center and downtown Palo Alto for the next three years, the city said in a news release. The department also plans to install new technology on patrol cars that will allow officers to remotely affix GPS tags to vehicles so that they can be monitored if the driver chooses to flee, according to the city.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The City Council would have to authorize the acceptance of state funds and the purchase of the patrol car technology before it is implemented, according to the department's news release. The department plans to request the authorization to buy and install the GPS technology in the coming weeks, the police said.

Police Chief Andrew Binder said the department received support for the grant application from the Stanford Shopping Center, the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce and District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

"We are grateful for the state's generous support, and we look forward to using the funds to enhance community safety here in Palo Alto," Binder said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Palo Alto police to add surveillance to prime shopping areas

Palo Alto police plan to spend $5.2M state grant to add undercover patrols, vehicle-tracking technology

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 15, 2023, 2:04 pm

Boosted by a state grant, the Palo Alto Police Department is preparing to add more undercover officers to Stanford Shopping Center and other central shopping areas. The department is also preparing to deploy GPS technology that tracks suspect vehicles if they flee the scene.

The department announced Thursday, Sept. 14, that it is set to receive $5.2 million from the Board of State and Community Corrections, which distributed $267 million in grant funds to 38 law enforcement agencies and 13 district attorney offices this week. By far the largest component of the package is a $242 million program called the Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant, which focuses on data sharing, surveillance and license plate trackers, according to a news release from the state board.

When announcing the grant program earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said it will target smash-and-grabs and retail thefts.

"Enough with these brazen smash-and-grabs," Newsom said in a statement. "With an unprecedented $267 million investment, Californians will soon see more takedowns, more police, more arrests, and more felony prosecutions. When shameless criminals walk out of stores with stolen goods, they'll walk straight into jail cells."

Palo Alto plans to spend its share of $5.2 million to staff extra patrols, including undercover operations, in prime shopping areas like Stanford Shopping Center and downtown Palo Alto for the next three years, the city said in a news release. The department also plans to install new technology on patrol cars that will allow officers to remotely affix GPS tags to vehicles so that they can be monitored if the driver chooses to flee, according to the city.

The City Council would have to authorize the acceptance of state funds and the purchase of the patrol car technology before it is implemented, according to the department's news release. The department plans to request the authorization to buy and install the GPS technology in the coming weeks, the police said.

Police Chief Andrew Binder said the department received support for the grant application from the Stanford Shopping Center, the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce and District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

"We are grateful for the state's generous support, and we look forward to using the funds to enhance community safety here in Palo Alto," Binder said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.