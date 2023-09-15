Arts briefs: REZZ, Amendola Vs Blades and Eric Person Quartet, Lupita Infante

REZZ

Canadian DJ and music producer REZZ returns to Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater this fall for a night of thumping electronic tunes. Adept at both bass-heavy EDM hits and minimal synth soundscapes, she is known for unique compositions that lie at the intersection of these two electronic worlds. A seasoned performer who has headlined numerous festivals globally, she is set to bring her unique digital compositions and engaging live performance style to the Peninsula. DJ Fresch, Ivy Lab and SFAM will open.

Friday Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. at Frost Amphitheater, 351 Lasuen St, Stanford. Tickets are $49.95. live.stanford.edu.

Amendola Vs Blades, Eric Person Quartet

Prolific local presenter Earthwise is back with another free concert to close out the summer. This jazz double bill is set to showcase a star-studded lineup of musicians from the Bay Area and beyond, featuring “Amendola Vs Blades,” with Scott Amendola and Sylvia Cuenca on drums, Eric Person and Raffi Garabedian on saxophone, Wil Blades and Adam Klipple on organ, Marcus Shelby on bass and Cyro Baptista on percussion. The show will also feature Person’s quartet, with Shelby, Klipple and Cuenca. This free outdoor concert is sure to engage jazz lovers and general audiences alike, as the diverse cast of musicians brings their funk, rock, Latin and blues influences to the show.

Sunday Sept. 17, 2 - 5 p.m. at Mitchell Park Bowl, 600 E. Meadow Drive, Palo Alto. Tickets are free. eventbrite.com.

Lupita Infante

Grammy-nominated Mexican-American singer and songwriter Lupita Infante is slated to bring her modern take on traditional Mexican music to the Bay Area this fall, headlining a concert at the Fox Theater in Redwood City. Infante draws influences from mariachi, norteño, Sierreño and ranchero musical styles, while recasting these traditional musical genres within a modern context, engaging fans of all ages. She brings her unique take on traditional Mexican music to local audiences with a concert that celebrates both her cultural identity and artistic autonomy.

Friday Sept. 15, 8 p.m. at the Fox Theater, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City. Tickets are $30-$45. foxrwc.showare.com.