Kaiser Permanente union members authorize strike if contract talks fail

A Kaiser Permanente union representing tens of thousands of California health care workers said Thursday, Sept. 14, that its members will strike if the two sides can't reach a contract agreement by the end of the month.

Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West officials said that 98% of their 58,000 Kaiser workers in California voted to approve the strike.

Roughly 15,000 additional Kaiser workers in seven states -- including Washington, Colorado and Oregon -- could also vote to authorize a strike later this month.

"Kaiser has failed to bargain in good faith with the caregivers who are doing everything they can to protect patient safety," said SEIU-UHW president Dave Regan. "Nearly 60,000 frontline workers at Kaiser facilities have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike because we will simply not stand by as Kaiser violates the law and puts patients at risk."

The union, which represents roughly 19,000 Bay Area Kaiser workers, says that the health care giant has reported more than $24 billion in profits over the last five years and its CEO was paid more than $16 million in 2021, while forty-nine other executives took home more than $1 million annually.