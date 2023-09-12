Wildland fire chars open space land near Page Mill Road

Firefighters battled a brush fire on Midpeninsula Regional Open Space land Tuesday, according to an alert from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention (Cal Fire).

The blaze, which was started by a non-injury vehicle accident and spread into Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District lands, was called in at about 3:49 p.m. Sept. 12 and spread to about a quarter acre, according to Cal Fire. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

The fire was spreading north at a slow rate in the location of Skyline Boulevard and Page Mill Road in an area east of Skyline, said Ethan Petersen, San Mateo County Fire and Cal Fire battalion chief. Rangers evacuated and closed Russian Ridge Preserve out of an abundance of caution. Cal Fire asked that people avoid the area until it declares it is safe.

Petersen said the fire was on steep terrain and was wind-driven.

Responding agencies included San Mateo County Fire, Palo Alto Fire Cal Fire CZU, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space, Kings Mountain Fire, Woodside Fire, La Honda Fire and CHP Redwood City. A helicopter water drop was being used to douse the head of the fire, according to dispatch reports.