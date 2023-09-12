News

West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in portions of Mountain View and Palo Alto

County plans to treat affected areas Thursday, Sept. 14

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 12, 2023, 1:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mosquitos infected with West Nile Virus (WNV) have been found in parts of Mountain View and Palo Alto, according to a recent Santa Clara County advisory statement.

An Aedes albopictus female mosquito, also known as an (Asian) tiger mosquito or forest mosquito feeds. Courtesy James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control via Bay City News.

The Santa Clara County Vector Control District plans to use a spray treatment to target the affected areas on Thursday, Sept. 14, starting at 10 p.m. The roll out will occur through the use of truck-mounted equipment, and the treatment will take about two to four hours to complete.

“Any delay in the application would present an imminent threat to public health and safety, exposing the public to potential vector-borne injury, or even death,” the district said, adding that since 2003, when WNV was first detected in California, more than 7,000 people have contracted the disease from mosquitos with 400 fatal cases.

Typically, the district focuses on early prevention efforts that targets the immature stages of mosquitoes found in standing water. But the presence of WNV has prompted the district to ramp up its control treatments and go after adult mosquitos to reduce the risk of WNV transmission to humans, according to the statement.

A map of the treatment area for mosquitos. Courtesy Santa Clara County.

It is not necessary to relocate during the control treatment, although people can close their windows and keep pets inside if they are worried about pesticides. The treatment is applied by a licensed vector-control professional and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency; it also breaks down quickly when exposed to sunlight, the statement said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The treatment area will include the ZIP codes 94301, 94303, 94304, 94306 and 94040.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in portions of Mountain View and Palo Alto

County plans to treat affected areas Thursday, Sept. 14

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 12, 2023, 1:22 pm

Mosquitos infected with West Nile Virus (WNV) have been found in parts of Mountain View and Palo Alto, according to a recent Santa Clara County advisory statement.

The Santa Clara County Vector Control District plans to use a spray treatment to target the affected areas on Thursday, Sept. 14, starting at 10 p.m. The roll out will occur through the use of truck-mounted equipment, and the treatment will take about two to four hours to complete.

“Any delay in the application would present an imminent threat to public health and safety, exposing the public to potential vector-borne injury, or even death,” the district said, adding that since 2003, when WNV was first detected in California, more than 7,000 people have contracted the disease from mosquitos with 400 fatal cases.

Typically, the district focuses on early prevention efforts that targets the immature stages of mosquitoes found in standing water. But the presence of WNV has prompted the district to ramp up its control treatments and go after adult mosquitos to reduce the risk of WNV transmission to humans, according to the statement.

It is not necessary to relocate during the control treatment, although people can close their windows and keep pets inside if they are worried about pesticides. The treatment is applied by a licensed vector-control professional and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency; it also breaks down quickly when exposed to sunlight, the statement said.

The treatment area will include the ZIP codes 94301, 94303, 94304, 94306 and 94040.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.