Menlo Park Planning Commission OKs 432-unit housing development in Bayfront neighborhood

Menlo Park is moving forward with a 432-unit, 67-foot-tall housing development in the Bayfront neighborhood after the Planning Commission approved the plans at an Aug. 28 meeting.

The Sobrato Organization's plans would build on the roughly 8-acre site that includes properties at 119-127 Independence Drive, 1205 Chrysler Drive and 130 Constitution Drive.

The development, referred to on the city's website as 123 Independence Drive, will build 116 townhomes and 316 apartments in a multi-family complex. Of these, 66 units are reserved for below-market-rate housing. The project also includes 586 parking spaces and nearly 50,000 square feet of publicly accessible open space.

The Menlo Park Planning Commission adopted the project's final environmental review and approved use permits and architectural control on Aug. 28 in a 5-0 vote.