News

With insurance problems plaguing local homeowners, local officials host a virtual town hall Wednesday

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2023, 6:20 pm 0

Marc Berman. Courtesy Marc Berman.

With local homeowners struggling to find insurers who will cover their properties, or seeing their policies cancelled due to potential wildfire or earthquake risk, state and local officials plan to gather for a virtual town hall to discuss changes in the California insurance market. The meeting is scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Assembly Member Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, is hosting the event. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will be in attendance, along with Woodside Mayor Chris Shaw and others.

RSVP here. The event will take place on Zoom.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

With insurance problems plaguing local homeowners, local officials host a virtual town hall Wednesday

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2023, 6:20 pm

With local homeowners struggling to find insurers who will cover their properties, or seeing their policies cancelled due to potential wildfire or earthquake risk, state and local officials plan to gather for a virtual town hall to discuss changes in the California insurance market. The meeting is scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Assembly Member Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, is hosting the event. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will be in attendance, along with Woodside Mayor Chris Shaw and others.

RSVP here. The event will take place on Zoom.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.