Thief throws cash register on floor at Home Depot, grabs $300

A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday, July 15, in connection with the robbery of a Home Depot in East Palo Alto, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

A man broke open a register by throwing it to the floor and made off with about $300, the sheriff's office said.

The East Palo Alto Police Department sent other agencies a description of the suspect and his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Automated license-plate readers alerted deputies that the vehicle was in Millbrae, and deputies stopped a car on El Camino Real about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

A man in the car, a Nevada resident, was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. A woman in the car with him was released.