Bay Area to cool down through Wednesday before temperatures start climbing again

The heat was so excessive, in fact, that on Sunday, July 16, the NWS had to shut down its weather radar on Mount Umunhum near San Jose to give it a bit of a rest.

That welcome relief comes on the heels of spiking daytime highs from the 90s to above 100 degrees in many inland areas, which lead to excessive heat warnings and a few record-setting temperatures.

"We're definitely getting a bit of a reprieve. All across our forecast area we're going to see a downward trend in temperatures," Bringaman said.

The daytime highs that blasted much of the inland regions last week will simmer down to the 80s and 90s from Monday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 19, but are forecast to start picking back up again on Thursday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Brook Bringaman.

The Bay Area's weather drama will be cooling off -- literally -- for the next few days as the region's heat wave backs off and an unusual thunderstorm pattern heads east.

The National Weather Service forecast for Friday, July 21, calls for a high of 85 degrees in Menlo Park, 87 in Portola Valley and 83 in Palo Alto.

Things will stay cooler along the coastal areas and in San Francisco, where the summer's typical marine influence will keep temperatures largely in the upper 50s and mid 60s, with a few low 70s here and there through midweek.

"Once again across the interior, in the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay, we'll see 90s with the potential for triple digit heat as you get closer to the Central Valley," she said.

That system has since moved off to the northeast and will bring some unsettled weather to the Sierra Nevada throughout the day.

Most of the rainfall evaporated before it hit the ground, but a few places around the Bay Area, including the Livermore and Santa Rosa airports, reported "a little spritzing" of rain, Bringaman said.

Lightening strikes were observed off the North Bay coast and throughout parts of Sonoma and Napa counties from about 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Those conditions collided with hot air rising from ground-level, which led to atmospheric instability and some isolated thunderstorm activity, Bringaman said.

The cooling trend was preceded Sunday evening by unsettled meteorological conditions, including a large amount of moisture coming up from Baja California that wrapped around a high-pressure system.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Bay Area to cool down through Wednesday before temperatures start climbing again