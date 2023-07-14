With a warm weekend on tap, we asked locals how they plan to beat the heat

Rimas Simaitis, another Menlo Park resident, also enjoys jumping into the water. “Try to go swimming as much as you can,” he said. “We have a little pop-up pool in our backyard that we fill with cold water, that's been really nice.”

“Having three kids, it is important to do something fun to beat the heat,” said Menlo Park resident Cate Rueda. “Think parks with splash pads. Burgess Pool is fun because it has a kiddie pool.”

As a heat wave hits the Bay Area this weekend, with temperatures as high as 100 degrees inland and the mid-80s on the Peninsula, The Almanac headed out to Burgess Park in Menlo Park to ask local residents how they plan to stay cool.

A map of cooling centers in the Bay Area can be viewed here . The Red Cross has information about staying safe and avoiding heat-related illnesses on its website .

While San Mateo County is not operating any cooling centers this weekend, according to spokesperson Michelle Durand, neighboring Santa Clara County is operating several. The Palo Alto Art Center's auditorium at 1313 Newell Road will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures in the 90s to 110 were projected for parts of North, East and South Bay, as well as areas of Santa Cruz and the Central Coast. The weather service noted the increased risk of fires and heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Friday morning for inland areas of the Bay Area Saturday and Sunday, where it's expected to reach triple-digit temperatures. The warning was set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 16, when the heat will be most prevalent.

Whatever it is residents plan to do, Rueda offered this advice: “As long as you do something fun, you’ll get through it,” she said.

“I come to the park, especially because my home gets so hot,” she said. Garcia’s recommendation is Burgess Park, because of the ducks in the man-made pond.

Rocio Garcia, who works in Menlo Park, said she plans to enjoy the weather without going far from home.

With a warm weekend on tap, we asked locals how they plan to beat the heat