With a warm weekend on tap, we asked locals how they plan to beat the heat

by Michaela Seah / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 14, 2023, 8:57 pm 0
The duck pond at Burgess Park in Menlo Park, July 14, 2023. Photo by Michaela Seah.

As a heat wave hits the Bay Area this weekend, with temperatures as high as 100 degrees inland and the mid-80s on the Peninsula, The Almanac headed out to Burgess Park in Menlo Park to ask local residents how they plan to stay cool.

“Having three kids, it is important to do something fun to beat the heat,” said Menlo Park resident Cate Rueda. “Think parks with splash pads. Burgess Pool is fun because it has a kiddie pool.”

Rimas Simaitis. Photo by Michaela Seah.

Rimas Simaitis, another Menlo Park resident, also enjoys jumping into the water. “Try to go swimming as much as you can,” he said. “We have a little pop-up pool in our backyard that we fill with cold water, that's been really nice.”

Local resident Molly Moll said she prefers to stay dry and enjoy the weather in a cooler part of the Bay Area.

“The city is always nice and cool and there is lots going on,” Moll said.

The forecast in San Francisco this weekend calls for highs in the low 70s.

Rocio Garcia, who works in Menlo Park, said she plans to enjoy the weather without going far from home.

Rocio Garcia. Photo by Michaela Seah.

“I come to the park, especially because my home gets so hot,” she said. Garcia’s recommendation is Burgess Park, because of the ducks in the man-made pond.

Whatever it is residents plan to do, Rueda offered this advice: “As long as you do something fun, you’ll get through it,” she said.

Tips for staying safe in hot weather

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Friday morning for inland areas of the Bay Area Saturday and Sunday, where it's expected to reach triple-digit temperatures. The warning was set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 16, when the heat will be most prevalent.

Temperatures in the 90s to 110 were projected for parts of North, East and South Bay, as well as areas of Santa Cruz and the Central Coast. The weather service noted the increased risk of fires and heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors.

While San Mateo County is not operating any cooling centers this weekend, according to spokesperson Michelle Durand, neighboring Santa Clara County is operating several. The Palo Alto Art Center's auditorium at 1313 Newell Road will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A map of cooling centers in the Bay Area can be viewed here. The Red Cross has information about staying safe and avoiding heat-related illnesses on its website.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.