Four teen runaways arrested following stolen-car chase, crash in Palo Alto

Palo Alto police arrested four youths who fled police in a stolen car on Thursday, July 13. The juveniles ran away from a group home in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8, and the car they were in had been reported stolen from Nye County, Nevada, police said.

A patrol officer attempted to conduct a stop on a silver 2017 Kia Rio sedan for a moving violation at about 2:06 a.m. The driver pulled into the cul-de-sac near the intersection of Ross Road and Nathan Way and initially stopped. But as the officer pulled the patrol car behind the Kia, the driver attempted to make a U-turn to escape and collided with the front of the patrol car.

The officer pursued the car as it fled down Ross Road to East Meadow Drive and turned west. The driver attempted to make a right turn to head north on Alma Street but struck a signal pole and a raised curb near the intersection. The collision disabled the car and set off the airbags, police said. Officers took the four occupants into custody without incident.

The female driver and one of the three male passengers were treated by the Palo Alto Fire Department and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The Kia sustained major damage as a result of the collision on Alma. The patrol car struck by the Kia had minor damage to its front end. No officers were injured, police said.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old female driver for felony assault with a deadly weapon for striking the officer's car, felony evading, and felony possession of stolen property. The three male passengers — two 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old — were arrested for felony possession of stolen property for being in the stolen car.