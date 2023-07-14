News

Community briefs: Weekend Caltrain service suspended, Belle Haven library concert and county disaster prep

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 14, 2023, 11:52 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

A boy looks at a Cal Fire helicopter during a past San Mateo County Disaster Preparedness Day. Courtesy San Mateo County.

San Mateo County Disaster Preparedness Day is Aug. 5

The 19th Annual San Mateo County Disaster Preparedness Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free annual event at the San Mateo County Event Center at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo will include CPR and first aid classes, interactive preparedness demonstrations, giveaways and free hot dogs.

Learn more at smcdisasterprep.org.

Help Atherton become an age-friendly community

Atherton town officials are recruiting residents 55 and older to help shape age-friendly initiatives for the town.

Residents can join a five-member task force to discuss improvements that the town can make to help older adults or attend a focus group to discuss initiatives that benefit older adults.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Contact Deputy City Manager Anthony Suber at [email protected] or 650-752-0529 for more information.

— Angela Swartz

A northbound Caltrain pulls out of the downtown Palo Alto train station on July 24, 2019. Train service will be suspended between the Palo Alto and Hillsdale stations over the weekends of July 15-16 and 22-23 for electrification work. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain suspends service between Hillsdale and Palo Alto

Caltrain is suspending service between the Hillsdale and Palo Alto stations on the weekends of July 15-16 and 22-23 for electrification construction and testing, according to a press release. Caltrain is offering bus bridge service, but encourages riders to seek alternate modes of transportation during the affected weekends.

— Cameron Rebosio

Ravenswood City School District seeking board candidates

Bronwyn Alexander has decided to resign from the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees after three years of service, creating a vacancy.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

If community members are interested in becoming a RCSD trustee, the provisional appointment qualification form and application must be completed by noon on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The Ravenswood School District's administration offices, located on Euclid Avenue in East Palo Alto. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Eligible candidates will then be interviewed at a board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on either Aug. 24 or Aug. 29. Trustees will be appointed at the end of the interviewing process at the board meeting.

The Carlitos Medrano Trio performs at the Belle Haven library on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Courtesy city of Menlo Park.

Free concert at the Belle Haven library

The city of Menlo Park is hosting a free concert with live music by the traditional Cuban music group Carlitos Medrano Trio at the Belle Haven library on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. The library is located at 413 Ivy Drive. For more information, go to menlopark.gov and click on the events calendar.

-Michaela Seah

New 988 crisis line gets high use in its first year

New data shows high statewide usage of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline after the first year with its three-digit phone number.

California crisis centers responded to about 280,000 contacts via calls, online chats and text messages since 988 replaced a 10-digit phone number last July, according to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which is the hotline crisis center for several Southern California counties and also serves as a statewide backup center for 988 calls.

The state had the highest volume of contacts in the U.S., followed by New York. Call volume increased 28% from May 2022, when the hotline had a longer phone number, to May 2023.

Online chats and text message were a major contributor to the increase, said Matt Taylor, program director for the 988 network at Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, at a briefing July 11. The majority of people using those methods are aged 24 or younger.

"It shows that people are hungry and ready to use this service, particularly young people," Taylor said.

California is served by a network of 12 crisis centers. When someone contacts 988, they are routed to their local center, which can connect them to local and community resources. If the local center cannot respond, it goes to the state backup center at Didi Hirsch, or if that fails then it goes to the national network.

Those who are thinking about suicide or are experiencing a mental health crisis can call 988 across the U.S., 24 hours a day.

-Bay City News Service

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Weekend Caltrain service suspended, Belle Haven library concert and county disaster prep

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 14, 2023, 11:52 am

San Mateo County Disaster Preparedness Day is Aug. 5

The 19th Annual San Mateo County Disaster Preparedness Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free annual event at the San Mateo County Event Center at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo will include CPR and first aid classes, interactive preparedness demonstrations, giveaways and free hot dogs.

Learn more at smcdisasterprep.org.

Help Atherton become an age-friendly community

Atherton town officials are recruiting residents 55 and older to help shape age-friendly initiatives for the town.

Residents can join a five-member task force to discuss improvements that the town can make to help older adults or attend a focus group to discuss initiatives that benefit older adults.

Contact Deputy City Manager Anthony Suber at [email protected] or 650-752-0529 for more information.

— Angela Swartz

Caltrain suspends service between Hillsdale and Palo Alto

Caltrain is suspending service between the Hillsdale and Palo Alto stations on the weekends of July 15-16 and 22-23 for electrification construction and testing, according to a press release. Caltrain is offering bus bridge service, but encourages riders to seek alternate modes of transportation during the affected weekends.

— Cameron Rebosio

Ravenswood City School District seeking board candidates

Bronwyn Alexander has decided to resign from the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees after three years of service, creating a vacancy.

If community members are interested in becoming a RCSD trustee, the provisional appointment qualification form and application must be completed by noon on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Eligible candidates will then be interviewed at a board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on either Aug. 24 or Aug. 29. Trustees will be appointed at the end of the interviewing process at the board meeting.

Free concert at the Belle Haven library

The city of Menlo Park is hosting a free concert with live music by the traditional Cuban music group Carlitos Medrano Trio at the Belle Haven library on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. The library is located at 413 Ivy Drive. For more information, go to menlopark.gov and click on the events calendar.

-Michaela Seah

New 988 crisis line gets high use in its first year

New data shows high statewide usage of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline after the first year with its three-digit phone number.

California crisis centers responded to about 280,000 contacts via calls, online chats and text messages since 988 replaced a 10-digit phone number last July, according to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which is the hotline crisis center for several Southern California counties and also serves as a statewide backup center for 988 calls.

The state had the highest volume of contacts in the U.S., followed by New York. Call volume increased 28% from May 2022, when the hotline had a longer phone number, to May 2023.

Online chats and text message were a major contributor to the increase, said Matt Taylor, program director for the 988 network at Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, at a briefing July 11. The majority of people using those methods are aged 24 or younger.

"It shows that people are hungry and ready to use this service, particularly young people," Taylor said.

California is served by a network of 12 crisis centers. When someone contacts 988, they are routed to their local center, which can connect them to local and community resources. If the local center cannot respond, it goes to the state backup center at Didi Hirsch, or if that fails then it goes to the national network.

Those who are thinking about suicide or are experiencing a mental health crisis can call 988 across the U.S., 24 hours a day.

-Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.