Housing nonprofits drop suit against Palo Alto

The two nonprofit groups that had sued Palo Alto in February over its failure to approve a housing plan by the state's deadline have withdrawn their lawsuit, court records show.

The pro-housing groups Yes In My Backyard and California Housing Defense Fund filed their lawsuit on Feb. 3, just days after the Jan. 31 deadline for Bay Area cities to adopt compliant Housing Elements. The documents, which are required by state law, detail each city's plans to meet its housing quotas. They include an inventory of sites that could accommodate new housing, policies for encouraging residential construction and programs to reverse past patterns of discrimination when it comes to housing.

Palo Alto had submitted its first draft of the document to the state Department of Housing and Community Development in December. The state agency responded in March by requesting a list of revisions and the city submitted a second draft in June. Between the submission and the March response, the two nonprofit groups filed a lawsuit asking the Santa Clara County Superior Court for a writ of mandate requiring the city to adopt its Housing Element and a declaration that the city is out of compliance with state law.

In responding to the lawsuit, the city's attorneys and planning staff made a case that they had been diligently proceeding with the mandated Housing Element revision and that the delays in formally adopting a document stemmed in part from factors beyond the city's control. These included the city's difficulty in finding a consultant to support the effort, pandemic-influenced budget challenges that led to a staffing shortage in the Department of Planning and Development Services and the city's extensive community engagement process, which Planning Director Jonathan Lait called "extremely robust."

In his declaration, Lait noted that the city held 15 meetings of a Housing Element Working Group, eight meetings with a council ad hoc committee, two community meetings and seven meetings before the Planning and Transportation Commission and the full council.