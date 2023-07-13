Grand jury puts bike safety in San Mateo County under a microscope

A grand jury report released July 10 showed that while San Mateo County cities have made improvements on bicycle safety in the last two decades, there's more work to do.

This is the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury's second report on bike safety in the county, with the first in 2002. The new report states that cities have put increased effort into making it safer for bike riders, a marked difference from the 2002 report, which came to the conclusion that bike safety wasn’t important to most San Mateo County cities. Some of the improvements throughout the county include the availability of bicycle maps and routes in San Mateo County, with most of its cities and towns creating and updating their bicycle and pedestrian master plans.

Despite this apparent progress, the jury report says the county has seen no increase in residents cycling. It cites the California Household Travel Survey, which reports approximately 1% of residents saying they use a bicycle as transportation in 2002 and again in 2023.

According to the civil grand jury report, Woodside and Portola Valley share similar topography that affects bicycle use in the towns. The report notes that Woodside has focused heavily on large community cycling events, while Portola Valley has focused on weekend cyclists. Woodside invested in a safe routes to school program for children who want to use cycling to get to school.

“In both cases, the communities concentrate on ensuring quality of life for residents,” the report said. “They both see mostly recreational bicyclists … however, the communities don’t make a strong effort to track riders or accidents.”