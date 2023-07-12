News

Man arrested for allegedly touching Palo Alto teen inappropriately on Bay Trail in Mountain View

Police encourage other potential victims to come forward

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

File photo.

A 39-year-old Sunnyvale man was arrested Tuesday, July 11, for allegedly grabbing a teenage girl inappropriately as she ran on the Bay Trail last week. Police are concerned there might be other victims, and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

The 17-year-old victim, a Palo Alto resident, was running along the trail in the evening on July 5 when a man approached her and asked if he could use her cell phone for directions, police said. He then wrapped his arm around her, pulled her toward him and touched her inappropriately. The teen was able to run away, and reported the incident the following day at the police station.

The arrested suspect was identified using the victim's detailed description when she reported the incident, police said in a statement.

In the days after the incident was reported, two Mountain View police motor officers were assigned to ride the trail to search for the suspect, police said. Officers saw someone who matched the description on July 10 and stopped him as he was riding his bike.

Mountain View detectives then conducted a photo lineup with the victim on July 11, where she immediately identified the suspect as the assailant, police said. He was arrested without incident at his work in Palo Alto.

Police say they're concerned that the suspect may have additional victims. If anyone recognizes him, they're encouraged to contact Detective Angelica Espitia at [email protected]

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

