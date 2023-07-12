Local teen's video project aims to shine a light on homelessness

Alexander Boesch, a junior at Menlo School in Atherton, is spreading awareness about homelessness through a video project called Homeless Horizons.

Boesch first started the project at his school’s Community Action Summer Experience program, where Menlo School students research a social issue that matters to them.

From that program came a mini-documentary where Boesch interviewed houseless individuals, city officials and nonprofits. Now, Boesch is working to expand the project into a full length documentary.

Boesch believes that he can help reverse the stigma against homeless people through giving them a voice.

“Oftentimes we have a negative stigma about homeless people, but after having conversations with some of them, I realized that the stories are very fascinating," he said. "They are just community members trying to live their life in the best way possible.”