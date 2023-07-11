Police: Atherton seniors were conned out of $80K this week

McCulley said that the scams can take place over the phone, email, social media and even in-person interactions. Scammers may pose as representatives from financial institutions, government agencies, or charitable organizations, seeking personal information, money, or access to financial accounts.

"The consequences of falling victim to these scams can be devastating, both financially and emotionally," McCulley said. "Many seniors have lost their life savings, experienced a decline in their mental health, and even suffered a loss of trust in their own communities. It is our responsibility as a caring and supportive community to act and help protect our elderly residents from these unscrupulous individuals."

In the second, on Monday, July 10, scammers contacted elderly residents in person at their home, and told that their grandson had been in a serious car accident and he needed $10,000 immediately. The residents gave the scammers $10,000.

On Sunday, July 9, a resident was contacted by phone by a scammer posing as a police officer, saying that the resident's bank accounts had been compromised, according to a July 11 letter to residents from Police Chief Steve McCulley. The scammer told the resident he could fix the problems if the resident sent him a cashier's check for $70,000, which he did.

Atherton police are warning residents about recent financial scams preying on seniors, two of which were reported in town this week.

"It is extremely important that the police department be contacted so we can initiate an investigation, help to recover the lost money, and work to identify and arrest the scammers," he said.

Often, victims of financial scams can feel too embarrassed to tell family members or contact the police, McCulley said.

To stop the scams, McCulley lists recommendations, including telling residents to reach out to friends and family if they have encountered any potential scams and encouraging them to be cautious when sharing sensitive details over the phone, online or in-person.

In both incidents McCulley described, the residents were told not to tell anyone about the incident. He noted this is a key phrase which signals that it is a scam.

Police: Atherton seniors were conned out of $80K this week

Police chief warns residents to look out for financial scams