Gradual warming trend to bring summer heat back to Bay Area

After a week of chilly temperatures and gloomy summer skies, tank top and shorts weather is finally headed back to the Bay Area.

While Monday remains mired in below-normal temperatures, Tuesday, July 11, will see a return to seasonal averages leading to a week of gradual warming.

"It is looking pretty likely we'll see temperatures above 90 degrees starting Thursday and Friday for interior portions of the Bay Area," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Dial Hoang.

A high-pressure ridge system will move slowly north from the desert Southwest during the week, bringing with it warming temperatures that are expected to top out Sunday.

"The interior valleys across the North Bay and the East Bay are going over 100 degrees during the weekend," Hoang said.