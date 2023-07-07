Menlo Park: Meta launches Threads app and gains 40 million users overnight, as rival Twitter threatens lawsuit

At launch, Threads lacks many features offered by Twitter, such as direct messaging to other users or using hashtags. Additionally, Threads lacks a search function and locks users into a continuously scrolling feed with a mix of algorithmically-suggested posts and posts by accounts the user follows, unlike Twitter, which gives users the ability to see chronological posts from accounts they follow.

Meta has described Threads as a text-based version of Instagram. Visually, the app resembles a mix of Twitter and Instagram. Users can make posts up to 500 characters in length and include photos, links or video.

Threads , owned by Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, allows users to sign up with their Instagram handle and import their list of followed accounts from the photo-sharing app.

Less than a day after its launch Wednesday, July 5, millions of users joined the short-form, text-based social media site Threads, which Menlo Park-based Meta positions as a rival to Twitter.

"The EU said no, until Meta fixes the privacy settings and gives them assurances about the use of data," said Banafa.

Threads is currently not available for download in the European Union due to privacy and data concerns.

"They have the ability to scale up very quickly, meaning they have the engineering teams that are used to dealing with billions of users," said Banafa.

San Jose State University Prof. Ahmed Banafa, a technology expert and engineering instructor, said that Threads had a head-start on other Twitter competitors due to the built-in users with Instagram accounts and the experience and scale of their parent company.

"That's a sign that they're successful. I mean, he didn't do it to Bluesky, he didn't do it to Mastadon, the others, he didn't even talk to them."

On July 6, lawyers representing Twitter sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, threatening a lawsuit unless immediate action is taken to stop using "Twitter trade secrets" in their code.

Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased the San Francisco social media giant for $44 billion last year, the company has laid off thousands of employees and Musk has claimed in his tweets that the social media platform was facing bankruptcy. Last week, Twitter began limiting the number of posts users could view a day, saying in a statement that it was a temporary measure to combat "extreme" levels of data theft.

The rollout of Threads comes at a time of turmoil for its biggest competitor, Twitter.

"We are the winners here, because the more competition the better. The better the platform, the better the services," said Banafa. "They're competing to keep us on their platforms."

Banafa said that ultimately, social media users will come out on top of the battle between billionaire CEOs.

"We're often imitated -- but the Twitter community can never be duplicated," said Yaccarino.

"It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram," Musk tweeted on Thursday.

Musk has taken to criticizing the rival platform on Twitter, calling attention to the data that is collected by Threads after users download the app and responding with laughing emojis to other users poking fun at Meta's app.

Menlo Park: Meta launches Threads app and gains 40 million users overnight, as rival Twitter threatens lawsuit