Two people struck and killed on Caltrain tracks on the same day in separate incidents

Caltrain reported two fatal pedestrian strikes at Midpeninsula crossings on Thursday, doubling the previous number of such fatalities in 2023.

A southbound train fatally struck a person at the East Meadow Drive crossing in Palo Alto on Thursday, July 6 at 12:10 p.m., Caltrain reported.

There were approximately 68 passengers onboard train #508, with no other injuries reported. Transit Police cleared the northbound track as of 12:47 p.m., with train movement at 20 mph speed restrictions. Both northbound and southbound tracks were cleared for maximum speed at 3:31 p.m., according to a Caltrain spokesperson.

It was Caltrain’s fourth fatality of the year, and the second one on the same day, the transportation agency reported.

Mountain View police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by a southbound train operated by Caltrain early Thursday morning in Mountain View, according to transit officials.