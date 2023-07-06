News

Two people struck and killed on Caltrain tracks on the same day in separate incidents

Fatal train strikes occurred at crossings at East Meadow in Palo Alto and Rengstorff Avenue in Mountain View

by Palo Alto Weekly Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 6, 2023, 3:26 pm 0
Updated: Thu, Jul 6, 2023, 4:35 pm
Caltrain passenger engines pass each other in Palo Alto. File photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain reported two fatal pedestrian strikes at Midpeninsula crossings on Thursday, doubling the previous number of such fatalities in 2023.

A southbound train fatally struck a person at the East Meadow Drive crossing in Palo Alto on Thursday, July 6 at 12:10 p.m., Caltrain reported.

There were approximately 68 passengers onboard train #508, with no other injuries reported. Transit Police cleared the northbound track as of 12:47 p.m., with train movement at 20 mph speed restrictions. Both northbound and southbound tracks were cleared for maximum speed at 3:31 p.m., according to a Caltrain spokesperson.

It was Caltrain’s fourth fatality of the year, and the second one on the same day, the transportation agency reported.

Mountain View police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by a southbound train operated by Caltrain early Thursday morning in Mountain View, according to transit officials.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing, according to a Caltrain news release. The train involved in the collision had 14 passengers on board and no other injuries were reported.

Help is available

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 988, the mental health crisis hotline, to speak with a crisis counselor. In Santa Clara County, interpretation is available in 200 languages. Spanish speakers can also call 888-628-9454. For San Mateo County, call StarVista's Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention hotline at 650-579-0350.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting RENEW to 741741.

Read more: How to help those in crisis

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

