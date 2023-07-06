Arts briefs: Rootsy rock at Filoli, Stanford Jazz's tribute to songwriter, a buzz at Gamble Garden, Cartoon Jazz and Los Altos Art and Wine Festival

The Stanford Jazz Festival pays tribute to influential composer Burt Bacharach, who died earlier this year, leaving behind decades' worth of well-loved tunes, including the themes for numerous films. But the songwriter who, with lyricist Hal David, first made a mark with smooth, jaunty pop songs such as "What's New Pussycat" and "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" may not seem like an obvious subject for a jazz tribute. However, jazz was among Bacharach's earliest influences and there's no one like versatile Palo Alto-raised drummer and bandleader Akira Tana to tease out those influences in the music and help audiences hear it all fresh. For this tribute to Bacharach, Tana teams up with vocalist Jackie Ryan and the jazz organ trio of Hideki Kawamura, tenor saxophone, Atsuko Hashimoto, Hammond B3 organ, Yutaka Hashimoto, guitar, from Osaka, Japan, to highlight the grooves beneath the surface of Bacharach's bubbly music.

July 7, 7:30 p.m. at Campbell Recital Hall, $18-$47. stanfordjazz.org.(HZ)

Gamble Garden Second Saturday

Enjoy the beautiful July sunshine at Gamble Garden's historic grounds, which are sure to be buzzing with life as bees pollinate the summer blooms. The insects have also taken up residence within a special bee house that will be on display for the daring to peer inside as part of Gamble's Second Saturday event on July 8. The day’s festivities include guided tours through the garden, honey tastings, arts and crafts activities, visits to the historic Elizabeth Gamble house and a Q&A table with a master gardener where visitors can get helpful tips to hopefully help save any struggling summer plants from their demise.

July 8, 10 a.m.-noon at the Elizabeth F. Gamble Garden, 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto. Admission is free. gamblegarden.org (AJ).

Cartoon Jazz

Listen to some nostalgic tunes from the cartoons of your childhood, performed live by the Cartoon Jazz project, on Sunday, July 9. Created in 2003 for the Stanford Jazz Festival, the group specializes in a range of jazz tunes written by composer Raymond Scott; while these works were never intended to be a part of cartoons, then-Warner Brothers Music Director Carl Stalling became a big fan of Scott’s work, and the rest is history. Get ready to groove along to iconic themes from cartoons featuring Porky Pig and Bugs Bunny at this outdoor concert. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the center’s Oasis playground will entertain any guests who may be too young to enjoy the nostalgic references of the evening’s band. This concert is a part of the JCC’s Summer on the Square series, with live music every other week at the center throughout the summer.

Sunday July 9, 4-5 p.m. at the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center Town Square, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. Tickets are free, or pay-as-you-wish. paloaltojcc.org (AJ).

44th Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival

The Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival returns to the city’s streets this year, featuring a vibrant and diverse lineup of artists and myriad food and drink offerings. Over 200 artists will be displaying and selling their work as a part of the festival, working in media ranging from candles to collage. The festival’s three stages, including one devoted solely to entertainment for children, will feature numerous local performing artists, including Sound Decision, The Country Cougars, Jazz Connection, Broadway Babies and Kids, House of Samba Kids and more. Wine will be available from Byington Vineyard, Domenico Winery, Page Mill Winery, Fogarty Winery and other local vineyards.

July 8-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Main and State streets, Los Altos. Admission is free. downtownlosaltos.org (AJ).