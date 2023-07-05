News

Obituaries: A list of local residents who died recently

by Embarcadero Media staff

Local residents who have died recently include:

Christian Parlanti, 84, a Menlo Park resident who worked in a mix of Silicon Valley companies and start-ups, and was an avoid soccer and hockey player before developing a love for tennis and golf, on April 23; Perry Lee McCarty, 91, a pioneer in the field of environmental biotechnology at Stanford whose work on wastewater treatment won him awards and led to greater access to safe drinking water worldwide, on June 4; Lois Carol Prior, 91, a Palo Alto resident who was an active member of the Los Altos United Methodist Church and a lifelong learner who worked at Stanford, Lockheed Martin and World Savings and Loan, on May 5; Margaret Cohen, 89, a longtime volunteer for the Allied Arts Guild described as "tough as nails" and known for being a superb baker at home, on June 12; and Barry Bowers Blocker, 85, a Portola Valley resident who founded an environmental engineering company as well as a natural gas drilling company, and spent his free time playing sports and riding horses, on May 13.

