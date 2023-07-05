More than a sidebar: Two Atherton teachers are working to give women their rightful place in AP U.S. history exams

Two longtime teachers at Sacred Heart Preparatory in Atherton are petitioning the College Board to add an Advanced Placement class in U.S. Women’s History which would include a new AP test on the subject.

Kirsten Kelly and Serene Williams first started teaching a women's history class at Sacred Heart a decade ago. Then, they received a grant from Harvard University’s Schlesinger Library to add some women-authored readings to the existing advanced placement (AP) U.S. government class, as all the required readings determined by the College Board were written by men.

“Women were only a sidebar of information,” Kelly said. “Even in the Bay Area, highly educated people only know those five or six women they learned about.”

After conducting research to add more material for the AP US Government class, they realized that women's history needed to be its own class and got to work creating a curriculum.

The petition, which is being promoted by Kelly and Williams as well as a team of students, has garnered over 1,600 signatures as of July 3. The team plans to promote the class at events such as the annual National Council for the Social Studies conference and the annual American Historical Association conference.