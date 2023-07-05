Celebrating July 4th with roping, riding and a barbecue at the 71st annual Woodside Junior Rodeo

Locals gathered on the Fourth of July for the 71st Woodside Junior Rodeo, sponsored by the Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County.

SLIDESHOW: Two young cowboys wait to compete at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers. SLIDESHOW: Rebekah Witter enjoys the festivities at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Along with traditional rodeo events, it featured pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull and a barbecue.

"Come out to support and cheer on a new generation of cowgirls, cowboys, and everyone in between for a day of rodeo action and western family activities!” organizers said before the event.

The grand entry procession featured the Mounted Patrol Color Guard, contestants and rodeo royalty from years past. Musician Sophia Claire performed the national anthem.

For more on the event, go to mpsmc.org/rodeo.