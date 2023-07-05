Celebrating July 4th with roping, riding and a barbecue at the 71st annual Woodside Junior Rodeo

Jr Rodeo contestants ride through the arena during the Grand Entry at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

News

Celebrating July 4th with roping, riding and a barbecue at the 71st annual Woodside Junior Rodeo

Jr Rodeo contestants ride through the arena during the Grand Entry at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 5, 2023, 11:57 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Locals gathered on the Fourth of July for the 71st Woodside Junior Rodeo, sponsored by the Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County.

Along with traditional rodeo events, it featured pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull and a barbecue.

"Come out to support and cheer on a new generation of cowgirls, cowboys, and everyone in between for a day of rodeo action and western family activities!” organizers said before the event.

The grand entry procession featured the Mounted Patrol Color Guard, contestants and rodeo royalty from years past. Musician Sophia Claire performed the national anthem.

For more on the event, go to mpsmc.org/rodeo.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Maddison watches the JR Girls Pole Bending Competition at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside; Kids pet and play with farm animals at the petting zoo at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

Sofia Claire performs the National Anthem at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo while audience members sing along in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

Contestants practice and wait their turn to compete at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

Nicole sports her belt buckle at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo; All-American Dad at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

A Senior Girls Pole Bending contestant competes at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo; Anna Hall rides the mechanical bull at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

Ivorey Moffatt competes in the JR Girls Pole Bending (ages 11-13) at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Celebrating July 4th with roping, riding and a barbecue at the 71st annual Woodside Junior Rodeo

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 5, 2023, 11:57 am

Locals gathered on the Fourth of July for the 71st Woodside Junior Rodeo, sponsored by the Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County.

Along with traditional rodeo events, it featured pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull and a barbecue.

"Come out to support and cheer on a new generation of cowgirls, cowboys, and everyone in between for a day of rodeo action and western family activities!” organizers said before the event.

The grand entry procession featured the Mounted Patrol Color Guard, contestants and rodeo royalty from years past. Musician Sophia Claire performed the national anthem.

For more on the event, go to mpsmc.org/rodeo.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.