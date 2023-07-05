Atherton: Massive oak tree topples over in Holbrook-Palmer Park

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: A heritage tree fell in Holbrook-Palmer Park around June 30, 2023. Courtesy Martha Poyatos. SLIDESHOW: A heritage oak tree cordoned off by caution tape on April 26, 2023 before it fell during the summer of 2023. Photo by Angela Swartz. Previous Next

A massive heritage oak tree, cordoned off with caution tape for months in Atherton's Holbrook-Palmer Park, fell during the weekend of June 30.

The tree, a Quercus lobata or Valley Oak located close to the entrance to the park, is on its side. The town's logo is based on this species of tree, according to Town Arborist Sally Bentz-Dalton.

Removal is set to begin on Thursday morning, July 6, according to City Manager George Rodericks.

"We were aware that it (the tree) was leaning heavily and may be in declining health," he said in an email. "We taped it off to keep its perimeter clear."

Workers will be saving a section of the trunk for possible reuse, he said.