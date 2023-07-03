News

Woodside man charged with manslaughter in car crash that killed two on Hwy. 35

Prosecutors: James Morton Worthington lost control of car near Reids Roost Road after dinner and drinks at Alice's Restaurant in Woodside

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 3, 2023, 11:53 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 51-year-old man faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter and other charges for an alleged drunk driving crash on state Highway 35 near Woodside last month, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday, July 3.

James Morton Worthington, a Woodside resident, had dinner and drinks on June 21 with friends Henry Keating and Josh McGuigan at Alice's Restaurant, located on Highway 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

The three then got into Worthington's sedan and allegedly drove on the winding Skyline Boulevard at speeds of about 90 mph before Worthington lost control of the car in the area of Reids Roost Road and crashed head-on into a tree, causing the car to catch fire, prosecutors said.

Witnesses pulled Worthington, who was unconscious, out of the vehicle and he was taken to Stanford Hospital with broken ribs and other injuries, while Keating and McGuigan were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the District Attorney's Office.

At the hospital, officers noted the smell of alcohol on Worthington, whose blood alcohol content was at .10% three-and-a-half hours after the crash, prosecutors said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

He made his initial appearance in court Friday, June 30, to face the charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI and pleaded not guilty.

Worthington, whose defense attorney was not immediately available for comment, remains in custody on $1 million bail and is set to return to court on Aug. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Woodside man charged with manslaughter in car crash that killed two on Hwy. 35

Prosecutors: James Morton Worthington lost control of car near Reids Roost Road after dinner and drinks at Alice's Restaurant in Woodside

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 3, 2023, 11:53 am

A 51-year-old man faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter and other charges for an alleged drunk driving crash on state Highway 35 near Woodside last month, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday, July 3.

James Morton Worthington, a Woodside resident, had dinner and drinks on June 21 with friends Henry Keating and Josh McGuigan at Alice's Restaurant, located on Highway 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

The three then got into Worthington's sedan and allegedly drove on the winding Skyline Boulevard at speeds of about 90 mph before Worthington lost control of the car in the area of Reids Roost Road and crashed head-on into a tree, causing the car to catch fire, prosecutors said.

Witnesses pulled Worthington, who was unconscious, out of the vehicle and he was taken to Stanford Hospital with broken ribs and other injuries, while Keating and McGuigan were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the District Attorney's Office.

At the hospital, officers noted the smell of alcohol on Worthington, whose blood alcohol content was at .10% three-and-a-half hours after the crash, prosecutors said.

He made his initial appearance in court Friday, June 30, to face the charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI and pleaded not guilty.

Worthington, whose defense attorney was not immediately available for comment, remains in custody on $1 million bail and is set to return to court on Aug. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.