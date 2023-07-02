News

Strong-armed robbery reported in Atherton, necklace and wedding ring stolen

by Almanac Staff

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 2, 2023, 7:44 pm 0

Atherton police are investigating a reported strong-armed robbery on Rittenhouse Avenue on Sunday afternoon, according to a bulletin from the Atherton Police Department.

The woman approached the victim around 1:30 p.m. and forcibly removed a necklace and a wedding ring, police said. The suspect fled in a white sedan, which was occupied by a man and a second woman.

Police said the only description of the suspect is that they had a medium complexion, and that the incident remained under active investigation late Sunday afternoon. The department has increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police dispatch at 650-688-6500.

