Gov. Newsom signs bill to let city councils increase pay

by Bay City News staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 1, 2023, 3:19 pm 0
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday, June 29, designed to increase the diversity of city council members in California by increasing salaries.

California District 3 Senator Bill Dodd represents Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Yolo, Contra Costa and Sacramento counties. Courtesy Lorie Leilani Shelley/SenatorDodd via Bay City News.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, authored Senate Bill 329, which cleared the Legislature on June 13.

The new law "will remove barriers to achieving more equitable representation in local government by making it easier for public servants to balance careers and personal obligations," Dodd said in a news release Friday.

It allows city councils to raise their maximum pay to keep pace with inflation as measured by the California Consumer Price Index.

Any increases would require a simple majority vote by a council.

Currently, city council salaries are capped based on the population size of cities, and the maximum pay hikes set by state law have not increased since 1984.

SB 329 is the 100th bill written by Dodd to be signed into law since he joined the Legislature in 2014 as a member of the Assembly, the most by any lawmaker during that period, according to the news release.

