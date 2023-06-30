News

Watch video of Cal Fire's 'historic' prescribed burn at Filoli Estate in Woodside

Smoke will be visible in Woodside, Belmont, Burlingame, Emerald Hills and San Carlos according to alert

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

via CAL FIRE CZU Instagram.

CAL Fire CZU is conducting two prescribed fires in San Mateo County on Friday, June 30, to reduce fire danger in the area. The first takes place on 5-acres of the face of the San Andreas Dam west of Interstate 280 near San Bruno. The second is on 20-acres of grassland at Filoli Estate in Woodside, according to a county news alert.

"The historic prescribed fire at Filoli Historic House & Garden has begun," said Cal Fire CZU in a Friday Instagram post. "We say 'historic' because this is the (first) time we've burned at this location in recent decades. It's been a moist (and) foggy year so we're excited to pull this off and help protect San Mateo County."

Filoli Historic House and Garden remains open during the burns. Both prescribed burns will be completed on Friday, according to Cal Fire.

Smoke may be visible from Woodside, Belmont, Burlingame, Emerald Hills, San Carlos, Devonshire, San Bruno, and parts of Highway 280 in San Mateo County. There will be extensive fire equipment on scene, according to the alert.

